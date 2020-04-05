Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many Kids She Wants — And It’s More Than Mom Kris Has

Kylie Jenner hopes to eclipse her mom, Kris Jenner, as the Kardashian-Jenner family member with the most children.

During her appearance on best friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPartChallenge Instagram Live series on Friday, the makeup mogul revealed just how large of a brood she’s hoping to have “down the line.”

“I don’t want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” she revealed. Kris is mom to six kids, while Kim Kardashian has four. Kourtney Kardashian has three, and Rob and Khloe Kardashian each have one. Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, doesn’t have any kids just yet.

Kylie, who currently shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, explained that “pregnancy is not a joke.” “It’s a serious thing and it’s hard,” she said. “I’m not ready for that just yet.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star kept her first pregnancy under wraps, and explained to fans last month that hiding from photographers while pregnant with Stormi helped her prepare for staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. As for how she and Stormi are keeping themselves entertained while self-quarantining these days, Kylie said they’re keeping busy with a lot of outdoor activities in their backyard.

“I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything — she’s been outside every day,” Kylie said. “I’m trying to keep her entertained.”

“As a kid, she has no idea what’s going on in life, it’s amazing,” she added.

Karanikolaou kicked off the #DoYourPartChallenge in partnership with DoorDash. Based on viewers during the livestream, DoorDash is donating more than 2.3 million meals to families in need through their partnership with Feeding America.

In an interview with ET last month, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about how her kids were coping with quarantine — and said that Kylie was “happy” to be at home.

“They’re doing very well. I think Kylie’s happy because she’s at home and spending a lot of time with Stormi and she loves that,” Caitlyn shared.

“Kylie is a homebody. Kendall likes getting out, but [Kylie] loves being at home,” she continued. “She likes cooking, loves being with little Stormi. And she’s doing just fine.”

