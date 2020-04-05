Rita Wilson Delivers First Performance Since Coronavirus Recovery At Virtual NASCAR Event

Rita Wilson sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem on Sunday, nearly four weeks after she and husband Tom Hanks revealed their coronavirus diagnoses.

The actress and singer-songwriter marked her first performance since her coronavirus recovery at NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race.

Wilson — whose performance was reportedly filmed by 24-year-old son Truman Hanks from their Los Angeles home — looked to be in good spirits. She wowed in a red top and matching red leather jacket, completing her look with a scarf and blue jeans.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was held virtually for drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. It served as an esports alternative during a time when NASCAR stars are away from the track due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanks and Wilson revealed on March 11 that they had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. After their stay at a Queensland hospital, the couple self-quarantined in a home they rented nearby. By March 27, they were back home in Los Angeles. Days later, Wilson celebrated being a “COVID-19 survivor.”

“Today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

See more on Wilson and Hanks in the video below.

