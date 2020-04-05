Larry David Says It Is Hard To Think Woody Allen ‘Did Anything Wrong’ After Reading His Memoir

Many people and even publishers have boycotted Woody Allen’s new memoir but the director can count Larry David on his side.

Allen’s long-postponed memoir Apropos of Nothing was recently released and touches on everything his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s molestation accusations, his affair with Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn and how Allen insists “total” innocence.

David, who worked with Allen on the 2009 film “Whatever Works”, told the New York Times during a recent interview that during quartine he has been reading the book.

“Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny,” the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star said. “You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

However, David doesn’t mention if he would ever work with Allen again.

During the interview, the “Seinfeld” creator also commented on the Democratic primaries.

“I feel he should drop out,” David said of Bernie Sanders. “He’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”