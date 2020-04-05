Duffy Details Her Terrifying Rape And 4 Week-Long Kidnapping, ‘I Remember The Pain And Trying To Stay Conscious’

*Warning- The following article contains graphic details that some might find offensive.

Welsh singer Duffy has opened up about a horrific rape and kidnapping which spanned four weeks.

Duffy, 35, first revealed the ordeal in February and said she would not be giving a face-to-face interview. Instead, she has detailed it in a piece titled The 5th House.

The “Mercy” singer recalled how she was drugged on her birthday and then brought to a foreign country.

“It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country,” she wrote.

“I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened,” she added.

“I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him,” Duffy continued. “I contemplated running away to the neighbouring city or town, as he slept, but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me, for running away, and maybe they would track me down as a missing person.”

“I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive. I flew back with him, I stayed calm and as normal as someone could in a situation like that, and when I got home, I sat, dazed, like a zombie. I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me. The perpetrator drugged me in my own home in the four weeks, I do not know if he raped me there during that time, I only remember coming round in the car in the foreign country and the escape that would happen by me fleeing in the days following that,” she wrote before describing that whatever the drug was, he was not able to travel with it.

“After it happened, someone I knew came to my house and saw me on my balcony staring into space, wrapped in a blanket. I cannot remember getting home. The person said I was yellow in colour and I was like a dead person. They were obviously frightened but did not want to interfere, they had never seen anything like it,” Duffy said. “Thereafter, it didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me. I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had. I have told two female police officers, during different threatening incidents in the past decade, it is on record.”

Duffy continued to talk about her recovery process, the countless moves to feel safe and finally finding a psychologist she could trust.

“I really don’t know what’s next for me. I would like to experience me being who I really am, for the first time, privately. To feel a peace that I have been, until now, only half feeling,” she added.

Duffy finished her lengthy statement, writing, “I can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions’, now you know … and I am free.”