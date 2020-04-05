Pink Opens Up About Battling COVID-19, ‘I’ve Never Prayed More In My Life’

Having since recovered from coronavirus, Pink turned to Instagram Live to chat with friend and author Jen Pastiloff.

The singer first brought out son, Jameson, 3, who said he is “feeling better” after showing signs of COVID-19.

Pink, who revealed that a few weeks ago she tested positive for the disease, admitted she had “been really, really sick,” but Jameson “has had the worst of it.”

While Pink and Jameson battled the virus, her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter, Willow, 8, have been healthy.

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” she said. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she added. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

Despite the two now testing negative, Pink said that they aren’t 100% yet and her asthma isn’t helping.

“We’re better than we were,” she said. “Last week I was on Nebulizers. I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.’”

“Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine,” Pink continued. “We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he’s been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.”

Along with her announcement on Friday, Pink also revealed she would be making a $1 million donation to pandemic relief. $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

