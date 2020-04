Ariana Grande fans were in for a surprise by the pop star on Sunday.

“tommy n i sending u some virtual love,” Grande captioned a video of her virtually performing “My Everything” alongside writer/producer Tommy Brown.

She added, “hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible.”

tommy n i sending u some virtual love 🤍💻🎙 hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible pic.twitter.com/kRTTAgRihZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 5, 2020

A growing number of musicians have been performing online during self-isolation including Rita Wilson, Bryan Adams and Dave Grohl.