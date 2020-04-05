Justin And Hailey Bieber Host Impromptu Talk Show From Their Living Room

Justin Bieber has turned amateur talk show host during isolation.

Throughout being quarantined, Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have broadcast their daily life in their living room but on Sunday, the singer decided to hold a talk show where he invited Kehlani, Lil Pump, Kendall Jenner and others to join.

After a few technical difficulties and Chance the Rapper not showing up for his interview despite being scheduled, things got underway.

Kehlani was joined by her daughter, Adeya, where she spoke about being dancer before becoming a singer but due to a knee injury, she had to go a different way.

“I didn’t start really singing until I couldn’t dance, because I’ve always been focusing on one thing majorly at a time,” she said. “I don’t think I would’ve focused heavily on music if I was still dancing.”

I loved this little interview session he had with her. He wants the world to know who kehlani is and how great of an artist she is. Thank you @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/PJdjApteP5 — 𝘬 (@kuhlaniszn) April 5, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs center and one of Bieber’s best friends, Auston Matthews, joined where they spoke about all things “Tiger King” but mostly their belief that Carole Baskin fed her husband to the tigers.

Model and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner mostly with Hailey where they looked back at their Coachella memories and shared personal photos of them dancing away at a variety of festivals.

I have to say @KendallJenner is such a beaut 😍😍😍😍 oh yeah and there's @haileybieber and @justinbieber too 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/trtdFy20oi — H // 🦋🦋🦋 (@RepuRed89) April 5, 2020

Bieber also questioned Jenner on his relationship with Hailey.

“Did you see this coming?” he asked. “Honestly, no!” she replied. “I think I hoped — obviously Hails is my lady, my best friend, and I wanted it so bad for both of you. It just makes me really happy.”

Yet Lil Pump made the biggest impression as he showed up sans eyebrows. “You know my wife would destroy me if I cut my eyebrows off!” Bieber told him while Lil Pump tried to encourage him to do “just do one.”

The rapper also revealed that he is working on an album and will be “dropping something soon.”