Dwayne Johnson Talks About His Wish To Be A Country Singer, ‘It Is The Best Thing That Never Happened’

While his girls nap, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been posting his “Sunday Cheat Day” Instagram Live Q&As and it is something you truly have to see to believe.

The famed wrestler answers his fans questions but it is his cheat meal that is unbelievable– two pieces of 4-inch thick brioche French toast with peanut butter and blueberry jelly topped with syrup. To wash it all down, Johnson makes a Tequila Sunrise with his own brand of tequila, Teremana.

“Pour a couple of ounces,” he instructed those watching as he made the drink. “That was more than a couple of ounces. That’s okay, I failed math. Round up.”

Johnson spoke about Wrestlemania and his time in the ring before getting back to his cheat meal and his average of 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day.

“Usually when I do these french toast cheat meals it is usually 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock at night,” he added while describing he eats in the dark in front of the television watching documentaries.

Through eating his french toast, Johnson recalled his dream of becoming a country singer.

“I did have a dream of becoming a country singer,” Johnson said about his time living in Nashville at 15 in a “little sh*t hole motel”.

“I used to spend a lot of time down on music row,” he continued. “I wanted to be a traditional country music singer. Had a decent voice that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car from a crackhead..that’s a long story..but it is the best thing that never happened to me.”

“It’s just like me never making it to the NFL. It was the best thing that never happened,” he added referencing his hopes of being an NFL player.

In addition, the “Jumanji” star named Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen as some of his favourite action stars.