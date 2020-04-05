Keith Urban Performs ‘Wasted Time’ On ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special

The ACM Awards might have had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 but that didn’t stop country music’s biggest names from coming together (virtually) to celebrate country music.

The “ACM Presents: Our Country” special aired on Sunday night in place of the awards and for two hours, the musicians streamed their performances from their homes, studios and barns.

RELATED: Keith Urban Drops New Music Video For Catchy Track ‘God Whispered Your Name’

Keith Urban took to his Skeye Studios to perform “Wasted Time”.

.@keithurban just played "Wasted Time" on #ACMOurCountry. What are you waiting for? Go to CBS and @CBSAllAccess to watch more performances NOW. pic.twitter.com/cneZhJgGys — CBS (@CBS) April 6, 2020

Near the start of quarantine, Urban had practice for his livestream concert with a 32-minute performance mid-March which included backup dancing from his wife, Nicole Kidman.