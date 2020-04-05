Keith Urban Performs ‘Wasted Time’ On ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special

The ACM Awards might have had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 but that didn’t stop country music’s biggest names from coming together (virtually) to celebrate country music.
The “ACM Presents: Our Country” special aired on Sunday night in place of the awards and for two hours, the musicians streamed their performances from their homes, studios and barns.
Keith Urban took to his Skeye Studios to perform “Wasted Time”.
Near the start of quarantine, Urban had practice for his livestream concert with a 32-minute performance mid-March which included backup dancing from his wife, Nicole Kidman.