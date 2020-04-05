Franklin Boone Gives Emotional Performance Of John Mayer’s ‘Daughters’ On ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” idol contestant Franklin Boone might just have what it takes to go all the way.

In a pre-package shown on the show before Boone performed, he spoke about his love of teaching kids how to play.

“I get the opportunity to encourage these kids and see them grow. Which is really special to me,” Boone said.

But it was his performance of John Mayer’s “Daughters” which he dedicated to his son daughter, Zoe, that got to everyone.

“Okay, shows over,” judge Katy Perry said as Boone opened his mouth.

When it came to judging the following day, Perry questioned if Boone can “practice what you preach.”

Thankfully, Boone pulled it off and made it into the Top 20.

“Give yourself permission to have an attitude,” Lionel Richie advised.