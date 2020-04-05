Liam Hemsworth Credits Exercise For Keeping Him ‘Balanced’

Liam Hemsworth has opened up about how he is remaining “balanced” in his everyday life including the split from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus last August.

Hemsworth covers Men’s Health Australia’s May issue where he was asked how he is “rebuilding.”

“Rebuilding?” he said with a laugh. “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

The “Hunger Games” actor is currently in the best shape of his life due to his role in Quibi’s “Most Dangerous Game”.

“I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well,” he said. “But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometres] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life.”

That training has helped him stay focused.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he added.

Hemsworth trainer, Jason Walsh, also commented on the Aussie actor’s shape.

“I can’t believe how well his body responds when he’s not going through stuff,” Walsh said of Hemsworth. “I haven’t seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that.”