Ryan Reynolds Responds As Hayley Wickenheiser Asks Fans For Help Getting Hold Of Critical PPE Gear Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Ryan Reynolds responded to fellow Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser’s tweet Sunday after she asked followers to help collect some critical PPE gear amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The former hockey player, who is training to be a doctor, asked if anybody could help get hold of disposable respirators, masks, gloves and chemo gowns.

RELATED: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Another Large Donation To Help In COVID-19 Fight

Wickenheiser insisted she would pick the items up from any businesses or people able to help in Toronto in person.

She posted:

2/2 if you are a business or person in Toronto and you can help, I will personally pick up these items myself w/ proper distancing and PPE. I don’t have much to offer in return, maybe a signed jersey, a smile and guaranteed good Karma. If you can help email: robb@wickhockey.com. — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 5, 2020

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s ‘Mostly Drinking’ While Being Quarantined With Wife Blake Lively And 3 Daughters

Reynolds then noticed the request, telling followers: “People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me.

“I’ll send you personalized videos. I’ll sign whatever you want.

“I’ll send ‘Deadpool’ Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia.”