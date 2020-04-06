Chrissy Teigen Says She Feels Like A ‘Real Housewife’ In Quarantine With John Legend, Pair Join Ellen For First Episode Back On TV

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend join Ellen DeGeneres as her show returns Monday.

DeGeneres is back with remotely produced episodes filmed at her home amid the coronavirus outbreak. She gives a shout-out to Average Andy outside in the garden, as well as checks in on tWitch via video chat.

Teigen shares with DeGeneres, “Obviously it’s just the most unreal situation ever but we’re holding up high.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Host Beautiful Seaside Wedding For Luna’s Toys

She adds that this is a “dream situation” for her because she loves being inside, but Legend prefers being active.

Teigen continues, “It’s weird how much more energy I have. I feel like a real housewife now, because I spent three hours on my makeup, did nothing to my hair but I’m pretending that it’s just casual.

“You go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented, it’s unreal.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Settles Debates On Twitter Ahead Of ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Debut

The couple also chat about how they sourced lettuce through a Twitter follower, their “ruthless” puppy Petey, and Teigen’s new Quibi series, “Chrissy’s Court”.

Plus, Teigen talks about her extensive robe collection.

This week’s lineup of guests include exclusive interviews with Jennifer Lopez and Pink, as well as checks-ins with Drew and Brittany Brees, and David Spade.