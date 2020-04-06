John Krasinski Leaves 9-Year-Old ‘Hamilton’ Superfan Speechless, Surprises Her With Incredible Broadway Cast Reunion Performance

John Krasinski made one little girl’s dream come true during episode 2 of his new YouTube show “Some Good News”.

Krasinski was joined by his wife Emily Blunt as he explained how nine-year-old “Hamilton” superfan Aubrey couldn’t go see the musical in Jacksonville, Florida, because of the coronavirus.

The youngster’s mom tweeted:

@Lin_Manuel We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight—DD’s 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we’re home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead. At least we’re safe & healthy. — MAB (@mabauman) March 21, 2020

That’s where Krasinski came in.

The actor had the original Broadway “Hamilton” cast surprise Aubrey with an incredible performance of her favourite song, “Alexander Hamilton”. He shocked her even further when he told her they’d be flying her and her mom out to New York to watch the show when it was safe to do so.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stars in “Mary Poppins Returns” with Blunt, first spoke to a very shocked Aubrey before the rest of the cast appeared on the Zoom chat.

Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, and Anthony Ramos, who portrayed the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, joined Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

A HUGE thank you to @Lin_Manuel and the entire cast of @HamiltonMusical for coming on @somegoodnews and bringing Aubrey (and all the rest of us) a much needed smile!!!https://t.co/BoQStY9fj2 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 6, 2020

As if that weren’t enough, Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jonathan Groff (King George) and Javier Muñoz, who was Miranda’s understudy, also got on board.

See the full performance and Aubrey’s adorable reaction in the clip above.