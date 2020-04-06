Canadian Teen Lauren Spencer-Smith Reaches ‘Idol’ Top 20 After Channelling Aretha Franklin

Lauren Spencer-Smith has earned everyone’s respect.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, the 16-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C., wowed audiences and judges alike with her powerful take on an Aretha Franklin classic.

Spencer-Smith performed a show-stopping rendition of “Respect” in Hawaii that had everyone on their feet.

The performances earned her a spot in the top 20; on Twitter, Lionel Richie couldn’t stop heaping praise on the young singer.