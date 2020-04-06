Ezra Miller Appears To Choke Woman In Shocking Video

Ezra Miller is receiving serious backlash after a video emerged online in which he appears to choke a female fan.

In the clip, the woman seems to be play-fighting the “Justice League” star when he responds “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” and proceeds to grab her by the neck and push her to the ground.

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

The person filming quickly turns the camera away and says “Woah, bro. Bro,” before the video cuts off.

While the context of the video, which was originally posted to Reddit, is unclear, it appears to have been filmed in Iceland.

The original poster claimed that the woman in the video had “jokingly asked” Miller to fight.

They also claimed, “After my friend and I threw him off her he was standing barefoot outside for at least 10 minutes while the bouncers waited for the cops to pick him up.”

Variety reported that incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavik.

A source at the bar told Variety that the incident occurred after a group of “quite pushy” fans approached Miller, eventually escalating to the actor losing his temper.

Miller was then reportedly escorted off the premises by staff at the bar.

A source also told E! News that the incident was regarded seriously by Prikið, and that the bar does not condone violence.

On Twitter, “On My Block” actor Diego Tinoco responded to the video by saying, “F**k Ezra Miller.”

Dam.. insanely inhuman to disrespect and a harm a fan like that. Don’t know the whole backstory but I don’t think I have to. People get so clouded up in their heads with vanity they think they can do whatever they want to whoever they want. Fuck Ezra Miller — Diego Tinoco (@diegotinoco) April 6, 2020

Others on Twitter reacted to the video.

Ezra Miller turns out to be problematic I fucking hate 2020 pic.twitter.com/s2EhXjgPrK — Salma (@braincellswho) April 6, 2020

Fan: Can I get your autogra- Ezra Miller: pic.twitter.com/R3JF2XILkW — Otto💕☄️🌍 (@starchildjr_) April 6, 2020

I don't wanna say it but…..ezra miller meet and greet vibes pic.twitter.com/VOxysFFQxc — sarah 🌿 (@elliestit) April 6, 2020

No one: Ezra Miller meeting fans: pic.twitter.com/Gvx1luUqXQ — 𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉 (@bloodyfarah) April 6, 2020

checking out why ezra miller is trending. that’s enough internet for me pic.twitter.com/w4vZOnE8ga — crying black tears (@BPforeverBP) April 6, 2020

ezra miller is a great example of why yall should stop saying someone ended toxic masculinity everytime they wear unblended eyeshadow bc they’ve proven they can reject traditionally masculine aesthetics and still not hesitate to choke a woman to the ground 😁 — yoonkook⁷ (@personaguk) April 6, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Miller’s rep for comment.