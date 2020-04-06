Ezra Miller Appears To Choke Woman In Shocking Video

Ezra Miller is receiving serious backlash after a video emerged online in which he appears to choke a female fan.
In the clip, the woman seems to be play-fighting the “Justice League” star when he responds “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” and proceeds to grab her by the neck and push her to the ground.
The person filming quickly turns the camera away and says “Woah, bro. Bro,” before the video cuts off.
While the context of the video, which was originally posted to Reddit, is unclear, it appears to have been filmed in Iceland.
The original poster claimed that the woman in the video had “jokingly asked” Miller to fight.
They also claimed, “After my friend and I threw him off her he was standing barefoot outside for at least 10 minutes while the bouncers waited for the cops to pick him up.”
Variety reported that incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavik.
A source at the bar told Variety that the incident occurred after a group of “quite pushy” fans approached Miller, eventually escalating to the actor losing his temper.
Miller was then reportedly escorted off the premises by staff at the bar.
A source also told E! News that the incident was regarded seriously by Prikið, and that the bar does not condone violence.
On Twitter, “On My Block” actor Diego Tinoco responded to the video by saying, “F**k Ezra Miller.”
Others on Twitter reacted to the video.
