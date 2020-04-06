John Oliver Slams ‘F**king Moron’ Jared Kushner For Handling Of Coronavirus

John Oliver has a bone to pick with Jared Kushner.

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight”, the host slammed Donald Trump’s son-in-law over comments at a coronavirus press conference last week about the supply of ventilators in America.

RELATED: John Oliver Takes Swipe At Donald Trump, Discusses Coronavirus Crisis In Emotional ‘Last Week Tonight’ Episode

“The notion of the federal stockpile was, it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use,” Kushner said during the presser. “Some governors you speak to or senators, and they don’t know what’s in their state.”

Oliver was not having it.

“Wait, ‘our’ stockpile? It’s not your stockpile. It’s a national stockpile for use by the United States, you f**king moron,” he proclaimed.

RELATED: Dr. Drew Apologizes For Dismissing Coronavirus As ‘Press-Induced Panic’: ‘We Were Wrong’

The host then went over American geography basics for the 39-year-old presidential advisor.

“And here’s the interesting thing about the United States: it’s almost entirely made of states. There’s states everywhere! I’d say more than 40 of them, Jared! And some parts of them badly need supplies right now—like the city that you used to live in, and which I pray you never show your polished f**king face in again,” Oliver said.