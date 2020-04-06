Camilla And Prince Charles Reunite As Duchess Of Cornwall Comes Out Of Self-Isolation

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is now out of self-isolation.

The royal remained in isolation for 14 days after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite Charles coming out of isolation after seven days in line with the current U.K. government policy, Camilla had to remain away from others.

RELATED: Prince Charles Delivers Powerful Speech After Recovering From Coronavirus: ‘This Is A Distressing Experience’

The couple, who will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary Thursday, have been staying apart at their Scottish retreat Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall is out of isolation after 14 days. She tested negative for coronavirus but had to remain in isolation because the Prince of Wales had tested positive. He came out of isolation after seven days in line with current UK government policy. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 6, 2020

Since coming out of isolation, Charles has released a couple of video messages regarding coronavirus.

The Queen also addressed the U.K. and the Commonwealth in a televised appearance Sunday.

Charles became the first royal to “virtually open” a new London hospital Friday.

The Prince of Wales said in his speech, “I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly. But for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life.

“This hospital offers us an intensely practical message of hope for those who need it most at this time of national suffering. Let us also pray, ladies and gentlemen, that it will be required for as short a time, and for as few people, as possible.”