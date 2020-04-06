Sophia Wackerman Earns Her Spot On ‘American Idol’ With Nick Jonas Cover

Sophia Wackerman totally owned the “American Idol” stage in Hawaii.
On Sunday night’s episode, Wackerman wowed everyone with her commanding performance of the Nick Jonas hit “Levels”.
A hair flip from the singer actually had Katy Perry in shock at the level of star power on display.
Later, Perry told Wackerman that her performance showed “another level of you that we haven’t seen.”
Perry then revealed that the other judges didn’t quite agree.
“I fought for you,” she said before revealing that the 20-year-old singer is heading on through to the top 20.