Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For Struggling Restaurant Workers

Tyler Perry is helping workers through hard times.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Enlists Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey And More To Sing ‘He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands’

On Sunday, the actor-director stopped by Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta and left a massive tip for the 42 servers currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perry gave each of the workers a $500 tip, adding up to a total of $21,000, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Launches $12M Coronavirus Relief Food Fund, Receives Major Donations From Oprah And Lady Gaga

The “Madea” star is reportedly a big fan of the chain, stopping at the local restaurant frequently to pick up food.