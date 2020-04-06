Lady Antebellum Dedicate Emotional Performance Of ‘What I’m Leaving For’ To All The First Responders Tackling Coronavirus

Lady Antebellum dedicated a very special performance of “What I’m Leaving For” to all the first responders out there tackling the coronavirus.

The band belted out the track from their homes during the “ACM Presents: Our Country” TV special Sunday.

Singer Hillary Scott shared, “[We’re] in our homes trying to do the best we can to fight this virus, which we know you’re all doing as well.”

What a special night for the country community to come together for #ACMOurCountry. Enjoy our performance of “What I'm Leaving For” from the show! pic.twitter.com/ZyUfJts0M9 — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) April 6, 2020

She added the group were singing the track to all the emergency workers: “Everyone who is in the medical field truly risking their lives to keep us healthy and safe.

“This song is about walking out of your house and leaving your family to go do what you’re called to do and sometimes that is not an easy thing.”

The group’s performance was praised online. See some of the reaction below.

