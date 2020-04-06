Carey Mulligan Talks Revenge, #MeToo & Her Romantic-Comedy Dreams

Carey Mulligan is showing new sides of herself.

The “Promising Young Woman” star is on the cover of PORTER magazine, and in the issue she talks about comedic revenge thrillers, female friendships, and her dream of starring in a romantic comedy.

In fact, Mulligan has been so intent on starring in a rom-com that she admits, “I’ve been campaigning for Richard Curtis to write me something for about 10 years!”

Speaking about “Promising Young Woman”, which was written and directed by “Killing Eve” showrunner Emerald Fennell, the actress says, “It’s funny because the reaction I first had when I read the script was, ‘This is soooo romantic.’”

Mulligan says that the film also added to her own understanding of issues of toxic masculinity, assault, and more.

“What we reflected on, making this film, was the amount of real-life stories like this we know,” she says. “A lot of this film is stuff that pretty much every woman I know has experienced in some way.”

The 34-year-old also talks about witnessing the changes the #MeToo movement has already spurred in her industry.

“The first concrete measure I saw was doing a play at the Royal Court called Girls & Boys,” she says. “They gave us a document that was a code of conduct… I had never had that in my career.”

She adds, “If that had been going on when I started at 18, it would have felt different. Now, I really think it would be wild for something to happen on set. No one would turn a blind eye.”

Among the themes of “Promising Young Woman” is the importance of female friendships, which is something Mulligan strongly connected with.

“My female friendships have become increasingly important – particularly the ones with friends I made when I was 14 at school,” she says. “It’s something about doing stages of life together and supporting each other.”