Chris Evans Talks His New Political Website, Post-MCU Roles & More

Chris Evans is moving on from Captain America with a number of new projects, including a political website and a crime drama for Apple TV+.

The 38-year-old actor has long been outspoken about his political beliefs and is now trying to inform his fellow Americans ahead of the 2020 election.

“The site is not an antidote. It’s not medicine. It’s not a cure. It’s not the solution,” he tells Esquire of the project, which has yet to launch. “It’s just something I think is helpful. But one thing I’m really trying to stay away from is declaring, ‘This is what’s wrong with today.’”

Besides his political leanings, the “Knives Out” star is also looking forward to the debut of his new series “Defending Jacob”. Raised in a suburb of Boston and a place where he still owns a home, Evans says filming in the city was like having a “regular 9-to-5 job.”

“I’d sleep in my own bed; I’d see my family on weekends,” he explains of the series’, which premieres on April 29. “A lot of times you have a bit of a nomadic lifestyle as an actor. You live out of suitcases and in cities you’re not familiar with. Doing ‘Jacob’ made me feel like I was home but still doing what I love. It was incredibly comforting.”

The new series sees Evans play an assistant district attorney who is caught between justice and his family after his teenage son is accused of murder.

Watching the series, Evans couldn’t help but see his father in himself.

“It was a little disconcerting. A lot of scenes where I’m doing certain things, like, for instance, my character’s morning routine in the kitchen—there was the tie, the cup of coffee, and I was like, ‘Wow, I am watching my dad. I’m old.’ It just happened,” he adds.

Robbie Fimmano/Esquire

With rumours swirling he’s eyeing the role of sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello in a remake of “Little Shop Of Horrors” opposite rumoured stars Taron Egerton as Seymour Krelborn and Scarlett Johansson as Audrey, Evans would certainly like to flex his musical muscles after growing up as a theatre nerd.

“As a kid, theatre is what’s available to you, local plays. And it’s usually going to be a musical. But musicals aren’t the thing that I fell in love with. I just liked acting,” he says. “I have a soft spot for theatre because it was such a big part of my childhood, a very sweet chapter in my life. But it’s not like I’ve always said, ‘Man, I got to get back to musical theatre!’ My main reason for doing it was because I liked acting so much.”

The April/May issue of Esquire with Evans on the cover will be available digitally and at retail outlets by April 14.