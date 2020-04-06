Rita Wilson Teams Up With Naughty By Nature To Release Special Version Of ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ After That Viral Video

Rita Wilson teamed up with Naughty By Nature to release a special version of their 1992 track “Hip Hop Hooray” after a video of her rapping the song went viral.

Wilson filmed herself belting out the lyrics while in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

She’s now recorded her own rendition of the track, with proceeds going to MusiCares Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Hip Hop Hooray Remix” will be released on streaming platforms Friday.

Wilson spoke about the track in a statement, comparing it to “modern-day Shakespeare.”

She said she “originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film ‘Boy Genius’. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative.”

Wilson went on, according to Consequence of Sound, “When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did.

“I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the hip-hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”