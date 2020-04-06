Rita Wilson Teams Up With Naughty By Nature To Release Special Version Of ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ After That Viral Video

By Becca Longmire.

Rita Wilson teamed up with Naughty By Nature to release a special version of their 1992 track “Hip Hop Hooray” after a video of her rapping the song went viral.

Wilson filmed herself belting out the lyrics while in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

She’s now recorded her own rendition of the track, with proceeds going to MusiCares Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

RELATED: Rita Wilson Delivers First Performance Since Coronavirus Recovery At Virtual NASCAR Event

“Hip Hop Hooray Remix” will be released on streaming platforms Friday.

View this post on Instagram

See it to believe it

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

Wilson spoke about the track in a statement, comparing it to “modern-day Shakespeare.”

She said she “originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film ‘Boy Genius’. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative.”

RELATED: Rita Wilson Recognizes Herself As A ‘COVID 19 Survivor’ As She Celebrates The Day Upon Returning To Los Angeles With Tom Hanks

Wilson went on, according to Consequence of Sound, “When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did.

“I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the hip-hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Click to View Gallery

InstaGallery: Celebrities Posting About Coronavirus
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP