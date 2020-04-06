‘American Idol’ Contestant Shows Off His Unique Style With Bob Marley Cover

Arthur Gunn is bringing Jamaican flavour to the “American Idol” Top 20.

On Sunday night’s episode filmed in Hawaii, the singer performed a cover of a Bob Marley classic.

The judges were all impressed by Gunn’s soulful rendition of “Is This Love”.

“You are probably one of our most unique contestants,” Lionel Richie told him. “Your job is to come and anoint the world with your gift. We’ve had some very hard decisions to make, and you are probably the easiest decision to make.”

Without any disagreement, the judges sent Gunn right on through to the live rounds.