Mandy Moore Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With ‘A Walk To Remember’ Classic

Mandy Moore just gave her fans an extra-special treat.

During an Instagram live session from home, the 35-year-old sang “Only Hope”, the song featured in her 2002 film “A Walk to Remember”.

‼️Mandy Moore just sang “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember for the first time in almost 20 years, and it was perfect. pic.twitter.com/Stxlmw63Pp — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 6, 2020

Moore was accompanied on the guitar by her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017, the star recalled, “The most memorable scene for me is the school play and singing the song ‘Only Hope’.”

She added, “I remember putting on that beautiful ice blue, silk dress and everyone fawning all over it. It was the first time that I wasn’t in a ratty sweater and an oversized housedress.”