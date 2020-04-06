Listen To The Strokes’ New Song ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’

The Strokes are here to get their dance on with their new synthpop-inspired track “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” off their upcoming album The New Abnormal.

The appropriately titled album is set to drop on April 10 and is the band’s first album since 2013.

“Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” is the latest track released from the album, produced with the band debuting live performances of their new songs in New Hampshire at a rally for Bernie Sanders.

The new single comes after news the vinyl release of The New Abnormal had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic until April 24; the album will still be available digitally on Friday.

Listen to the band’s previously released singles “Bad Decisions”, “Ode To The Mets”, “At The Door” and “The Adults Are Talking”.