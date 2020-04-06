Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Bluebird’ From Her Porch, Reminds Fans ‘Music Is Medicine’

Miranda Lambert is reminding us all that music is medicine.

During Sunday night’s “ACM Presents: Our Country”, more than 20 stars came together for a two-hour television event featuring performances from their very own homes.

The 2020 ACM Awards were originally scheduled for last night but the show was postponed to September 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and many more artists proved we can still enjoy live music even while practising social distancing.

I want to remind everybody to lean into music and to let that heal you right now, because Music is Medicine, and it'll help us get through this time. Thanks @acmawards for bringing us together last night. #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/6zGRqljBgQ — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 6, 2020

Sporting a plaid shirt and purple bandana, Lambert delivered an intimate performance of her latest single “Bluebird” off her seventh studio album Wildcard.

“Hey y’all, Miranda coming to you from my farm in Tennessee,” announced the singer from her front porch.

Before performing the ballad, Lambert reflected on getting married to husband Brendan McLoughlin on that very porch and how much it comforts her.

“I’ve done a lot of healing, a lot of thinking right here. I actually got married here,” explained the singer. “My husband was supposed to film this but he’s fishing at the pond, and I figure for a New York City boy, he better learn how to fish.”

Lambert added that we are all in the fight against COVID-19 together and stressed the importance music plays in that fight.

“I want to remind everyone to lean into music, lean into your guitars, pianos, and your voices, and let that heal you,” said Lambert. “Music is medicine, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.”

Watch Lambert’s performance of “Bluebird” above.