Kelly Clarkson Covers Toni Braxton’s ‘How Could An Angel Break My Heart’ In Pre-Taped ‘Kellyoke’

Despite being stuck in quarantine, Kelly Clarkson and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are still delivering some epic “Kellyoke” covers.

Pre-taped before the coronavirus became a pandemic, the “American Idol” alum wowed, as usual, with a stunning rendition of Toni Braxton’s hit “How Could An Angel Break My Heart”.

In a simple black dress, Clarkson and her powerhouse vocals took centre stage captivating the audience from the first note.

Production of the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was shut down last month, but the pre-taped episodes are still airing.

Clarkson has kept herself busy during her self-isolation period, gearing up to release a new single, “I Dare You”.

“I Dare You” drops April 16.