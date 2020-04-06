Dr. Phil Shares His Top Tips For Coping With The COVID-19 Crisis: ‘We Are Going To Get Through This’

Dr. Phil McGraw is sharing his expertise during this pandemic.

Speaking with ET Canada‘s Roz Weston via Skype, TV’s favourite psychologist revealed his top tips for coping with the current COVID-19 crisis.

“We are going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this by being together in isolation,” the 69-year-old reassures, before stressing the importance of staying connected throughout these trying times.

“Loneliness creates a lot of problems in terms of depression, and physically it causes us to have stress, which pushes our immune system down [and] makes us more susceptible to… the virus,” McGraw explains. “But if we’re pro-social, if we reach out, which we’re doing right now, on social media, and… Skype, FaceTime, sending messages, we don’t need to be lonely in isolation. We can touch others through technology.”

In addition, McGraw warns against ingesting too much information.

“That’s a big problem, because we have 24-hour news channels, and people are getting obsessed,” the daytime host notes. “What I recommend is, first, pick a good source. Get your information from scientists. I wish politicians would just shut up. They don’t know what they’re talking about,” McGraw laments. “Find a good source you trust.”

“You should check in maybe 30 minutes in the morning — see what’s happening — and 30 minutes in the evening,” he continues. “The rest of the time? We need to get back to our routines.”

McGraw is also offering advice to couples who find themselves spending significantly more time with one another.

“You do need to give each other some emotional space and physical space,” he shares. “Sometimes that’s hard in a one-bedroom apartment but you can do it.”

