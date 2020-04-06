Late Night Hosts To Hold ‘One World’ COVID-19 Benefit TV Special Featuring Lady Gaga And More

Stars are bringing the world together.

On Monday, Lady Gaga partnered with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to announce a new COVID-19 benefit TV special to air on networks in America and around the world.

“One World: Together at Home” will be fronted by Global’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, along with his late-night rivals Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, Deadline reported.

The special will feature multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, and will celebrate the health workers and others battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Stars appearing and performing during the special will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and friends of Sesame Street.

The “One World” special is set to air Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.