Enrique Iglesias Dances With 2-Month-Old Daughter In Adorable Instagram Clip

Enrique Iglesias’ latest Instagram post is bound to put a smile on your face during these tough times.

Iglesias posted an adorable video of his two-month-old daughter Mary sitting on his lap as he jiggled her up and down and pretended she was dancing to Fun.’s track “We Are Young”.

The singer, who shares the little one with Anna Kournikova, captioned the sweet video with a heart-eye emoji.

Iglesias and Kournikova are also parents to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.

The musician recently spoke to People about family life and how his eldest children have adapted to having a baby sister around the house.

He shared, “They actually love it. There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic.”

“When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’”

Iglesias confirmed Mary’s January 30 birth back in February, posting: