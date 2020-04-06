Megan Thee Stallion On The Double Standards In Rap Music: ‘I Know That Women Are Powerful’

Megan Thee Stallion is fighting against the double standard in rap music.

As Marie Claire‘s May cover star, the rapper, 25, slammed the issue, arguing, “I know that women are powerful.”

“A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised,” she began. “A man can talk about how he’s about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it’s the end of the world?”

Photo: Micaiah Carter/Marie Claire

She added, “I know that women are powerful. I know that we are out here birthing people. I know that we are out here running shit, so I can’t even be mad at you for thinking that we should be held to a high standard. We’re the ultimate beings. We are the superior beings.”

And Megan said she hopes her work ethic will change the double standard.

Photo: Micaiah Carter/Marie Claire

“I’ve never had a plan B; I always had two plan A’s,” she said. “I know that I’m a mess sometimes, and it’s okay to be a mess. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to scream. It’s okay to be angry… It’s okay to go through a thousand different emotions.”

Photo: Micaiah Carter/Marie Claire

Marie Claire’s May issue hits newsstands April 16.