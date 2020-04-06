Maggie Is Back To Fight ‘The Walking Dead’ In Season 10 Finale Teaser

“The Walking Dead” is bringing back a beloved character.

After delaying the season 10 finale of the zombie drama due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC has released a sneak peek at the episode, which brings the return of Lauren Cohan’s fan-favourite character Maggie.

Maggie has been missing since mid-season 9 after the show’s multi-year time jump. In the new teaser though, Maggie is seen receiving a letter notifying her that a number of her friends are dead.

She is soon on her way back to take on the Whisperers, who have been terrorizing survivors.

Along with Maggie, the sneak peek also teased the return of Virgil, played by Kevin Carroll, who was last seen in a fateful encounter with Michonne.

The season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” will air some time later this year.