Jake Gyllenhaal Takes Swipe At ‘Nonsense’ Rumours He Has Framed Artwork Of Himself Dotted Around His Apartment

Jake Gyllenhaal is setting the record straight about the rumours he has framed artwork of himself around his apartment.

Page Six previously reported the owner of an art framing store had been overheard saying: “Jake Gyllenhaal comes in all the time and I’ve never framed something for him that’s not a picture of himself.”

However, Gyllenhaal has since told Another Man magazine: “Oh god. What do you want to know about a nonsensical story? So what I think happened is – because I can safely say here that I don’t have any framed photographs of myself in my apartment – is that I have a production office, and at the production office we have posters of my movies.”

He continued of his movie posters, “I mean, some people may think it [is weird]. But it is what happens. And so I assume what happened is that when they were framed, that’s what someone’s said. I mean, there’s no other way it could be anything else.”

Gyllenhaal added of whether he gets offended by such rumours, “I’m a big boy. You know, people like to write many things. In truth, you can’t stop people from doing whatever it is they want to do. I’m of the ﬁrm belief that creating is much harder than destroying.”

“It’s nonsense. To me, nonsense is nonsense. Like I said: frankly, I don’t think anybody really cares. I wouldn’t have even known about it if I hadn’t gotten a phone call from the people I work with,” he went on.

“I just thought: it’s just not true, so why are they even going to say that? I mean, let’s go to my apartment! I also believe that people ultimately at some point know something is nonsense, and who someone is, and who they show themselves to be.”