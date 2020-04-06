Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina And Terri Clark Honour Joe Diffie At The Grand Ole Opry

Country stars are coming together to honour Joe Diffie.

During Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry show, with fans listening from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark and Ashley McBryde performed a tribute to the late country star with a cover of “John Deere Green”.

Did you miss the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show featuring @Lauren_Alaina, @TerriClarkMusic, and @AshleyMcBryde?

Catch the ENCORE playing now on @CircleAllAccess! To watch: https://t.co/nsT11DSVoR pic.twitter.com/Z0PT4ilxqu — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) April 6, 2020

“We’re gonna end on a somber note here,” said Clark, before McBryde interrupted, “But a celebratory one.”

“We lost a family member and peer and amazing man, artist, singer when Joe Diffie passed away. I’m wearing my John Deere T-shirt here tonight in honour of Joe,” added Clark.

Diffie passed away from complications due to the novel coronavirus on March 29. He was 61.

Among other musical tributes, Chris Young gave an emotional performance of Diffie’s “Pickup Man” as part of Sunday night’s “ACM Presents: Our Country” special.

The two-hour show filled the timeslot for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which have been postponed to September 16.

