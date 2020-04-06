Former James Bond George Lazenby Says Margot Robbie Should Be The Next 007

After playing James Bond in 1967’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”, George Lazenby has an idea of who he’d like to see take on the role of 007 next: Margot Robbie.

“She would be good. She’s ballsy. She comes across like she’s very confident… if you can pull that off, people will believe you,” the 80-year-old Australian actor tells The Sun about his fellow Aussie.

Lazenby certainly doesn’t subscribe to the notion that the next Bond must be a man. In fact, he says he’d prefer it if 007 were a woman.

“I would rather see a woman on screen than a man, so it might be a good idea having a woman play James Bond… Jane Bond,” Lazenby says. “I think it’s a good idea. I mean, why not?” This opinion is in stark contrast to his thoughts in 2018 when he told The Sun the idea of a female Bond “wouldn’t work.”

“I couldn’t care less,” he adds of casting a future 007. “If you hit a woman you get arrested so it wouldn’t work.”

Australian actor George Lazenby during the filming of the James Bond film ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, 1969. (Getty Images)

But now, Lazenby has some different ideas, even offering some suggestions for producers to look to the world of martial arts for casting.

“Some UFC fighters are women. They’re capable. I wouldn’t like to meet one in a dark alley,” he adds.

The next Bond film, featuring Daniel Craig in his final outing in the role, was scheduled to hit theatres this week but the global pandemic has pushed the release date back to Nov. 25.