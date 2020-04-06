Naomi Campbell Questions Cindy Crawford On Her Modelling Career, Launches Intimate New Series ‘No Filter With Naomi’

Naomi Campbell was joined by Cindy Crawford Monday to launch her limited-time new series “No Filter with Naomi”.

Campbell and Crawford spoke about their lengthy modelling careers, with the latter talking about how much catering could “make or break a shoot.”

Crawford explained, “Especially a hard shoot. I never understood when there’s a bunch of models and they bring out sandwiches and ribs or something. You’re like ‘what?’ This is a mixed message here.”

Campbell also asked Crawford about whether her famous mole used to get edited out in photos.

She replied, “I did a British Vogue cover before I did an American Vogue cover and they re-touched it out. So there is a cover of me out there with no mole, but it is me.”

As she was asked how she felt about that, Crawford said: “Look, as a kid I hated having a beauty mark. We always want what we don’t have.

“When I went to my first modelling agency they said to remove it. My mother was like ‘Ok you can do that, but you won’t know what the scar will look like.'”

The intimate livestreamed daily series features on Campbell’s “Being Naomi” YouTube channel and the supermodel will be joined by a close group of friends. They’ll take on an array of impactful talking points throughout each episode.

The show is set to air weekdays for two weeks at 3 p.m. ET.

Campbell is doing her bit to help encourage fans to stay home and save lives amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The model was pictured last month wearing safety glasses, a face mask and a full-body hazmat suit while at LAX airport.

She shared snaps on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Safety first,” confirming she’d purchased the attire on Amazon.