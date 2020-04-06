Courteney Cox Has Jennifer Aniston ‘Dying’ Over ‘Savage’ TikTok Dance

Courteney Cox and her TikTok moves have one of her “Friends” in stitches.

The actress, 55, showed off her own take on the viral “Savage” dance challenge, using Snapchat’s hilarious babyface filter in one clip and the man filter in a second.

Cox shared both clips to her Instagram page, captioning them, “Dealer’s choice.”

Cox’s bestie Jennifer Aniston hit the comments section, “”I. Am. DYING,” she wrote.

David Spade also took notice of the hilarious videos, writing, “Is the grey shirt Rob Lowe or Jared Leto?” he commented. “Either way great dancing.”

Julianne Moore and Charlie Puth also loved Cox’s moves.

Cox and her daughter Coco are regulars on TikTok, putting their musical skills on display with several videos, including a cover of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”.