Tenille Townes Debuts Powerful New Song ‘The Most Beautiful Things’

Canada’s own Tenille Townes has just debuted her latest song “The Most Beautiful Things”.

The piano ballad brings some positivity, especially in the fight against COVID-19, reminding us all that life is what we make it.

Sony Music Entertainment

“We were all once a little kid, full of wonder and seeing the beauty in anything. We were unafraid to be ourselves, relentlessly willing to dream the craziest of dreams because we weren’t scared of failing, or of what anyone else thought,” shares Townes of the new song.

She adds: “I hope this song helps people remember what that felt like. Holding on to the love we have for each other and the most beautiful things around us, even in hard times, is what keeps that feeling alive. It makes me so thankful to get to put out this song right now in the times we are in.”

In celebration of the release, the singer performed the ballad from the comfort of her own home as part of Sunday night’s “ACM Presents: Our Country” pre-show.

The release of “The Most Beautiful Things” follows Townes’ EP Road to the Lemonade Stand, which includes her current single “Jersey On The Wall” and her Canadian Platinum-certified “Somebody’s Daughter”.

Townes is up for two awards at the 2020 ACM Awards: New Female Artist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”. The awards show will now take place Sept. 16.