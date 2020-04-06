Howie Mandel Talks Self-Isolation And Sofia Vergara Joining ‘AGT’: ‘I Don’t Know If We Have Had A Better Panel’

After hosting the Laugh Aid livestream benefit over the weekend on Comedy Central, Howie Mandel is back to his regularly scheduled programming of self-isolation.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the comedian shares how he’s holding up in quarantine.

RELATED: Howie Mandel Wears DIY Hazmat Suit To Film ‘America’s Got Talent’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“I am at home with the people I love, still on TV from the comfort of my own home,” he tells Roz.

“I think what we need to practise in this pandemic is something we need to practise in each and every day of our lives: caring, empathy, and reaching out.”

RELATED: Howie Mandel Hits The Golden Buzzer And Sends V.Unbeatable Straight To The ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finals

One of the people that Mandel has reached out to is his fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge, Heidi Klum, who was tested for COVID-19 after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

Thankfully, she tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“Now she’s back to health, at home with her kids and she’s launching her new Amazon show. She’s healthy. I was worried for a while,” Mandel admits.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impacts ‘AGT’, ‘Price Is Right’, ‘Family Feud’ And More TV Shows

Although “AGT” production may have been cut short, Mandel reveals that the dynamic with new judge Sofia Vergara has been “amazing.”

“I hadn’t met her before and you have no idea how funny she is…I don’t know if we have had a better panel,” the 64-year-old says.

According to Mandel, 75 per cent of this season’s “AGT” auditions were completed before the COVID-19 shutdown. But for now, hopefuls can audition online for the judges.

RELATED: ‘AGT’ Fan Favourite Kodi Lee Performs Harry Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’ For ‘Champions’ Finale

Check out part 1 of our interview with Mandel below.