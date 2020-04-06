Matthew McConaughey And His Family Play Virtual Bingo With Seniors

Matthew McConaughey made the day for a group of seniors.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian, Shaq & More Celebs Crash Students’ Online Classes

The actor, along with his wife and two of his children, got on a video chat to play virtual bingo with some seniors living at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas.

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the facility wrote, along with their Facebook video of the game. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favourite drink.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Offers His Calming Voice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Let’s Take Care Of Ourselves And Each Other’

In the video, McConaughey called out, “We got I-24.”

After everyone starts cheering for someone who raised their board, the Oscar-winner added, “Richard is waving a hammer up high, we got Charles with the iPad up high. We got two winners!”