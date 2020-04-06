Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, Dies At 94

Honor Blackman visits 'The Name's Bond' exhibition at Everyman Canary Wharf raising funds for The Stroke Association on October 30, 2015 in London, England.

Honor Blackman, the British actor who played Pussy Galore in the James Bond film “Goldfinger”, has died. She was 94.

Her family released a statement, confirming Blackman’s death and said she died peacefully of natural causes at home.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Blackman is best known for her parts as Pussy Galore in the Bond film and Cathy Gale in the British series “The Avengers”.

Blackman also appeared in “So Long at the Fair” (1950), “A Night to Remember” (1958), “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963), “The Upper Hand” (1990s) and in recent years she toured the U.K. with her show “Honor Blackman As Herself,” where she reflected on her career.

Many fans and friends took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Blackman’s death spread.

“Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.” Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli pic.twitter.com/pXnidipKLJ — James Bond (@007) April 6, 2020

RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman. pic.twitter.com/D1IXN0KLIw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2020

As a kid, I used to love Honor Blackman in The Avengers. Can't for the life of me think why. RIP Ms. Blackman. pic.twitter.com/f4Lew7fxTN — Philip Ardagh (@PhilipArdagh) April 6, 2020

Farewell Honor Blackman. She will live forever as Pussy Galore in ‘Goldfinger’. @007 pic.twitter.com/Ae7BarFbjT — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 6, 2020

RIP Honor Blackman.

I loved meeting her when filming a couple of episodes of ‘The Upper Hand’ with her many years ago.

A wonderful actress and an amazing lady. pic.twitter.com/EIUf9QlVoF — Joanna Forest (@joannaforest) April 6, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of Honor Blackman. What a wonderful woman and talent she was. Feel very privileged to say I worked with her and we shared many laughs. RIP ❤️ — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) April 6, 2020

RIP Honor Blackman, 94.

A wonderful actress, and my favourite of all the Bond girls when she played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She died of natural causes. Her family said she was ‘an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess’.

Yes she was. What a life. pic.twitter.com/odS791EqfX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020

Sad to say goodbye to fierce, fabulous Bond actress and original Avenger Honor Blackman, gone at 94.

"When I did The Avengers, I assumed I’d get male fan mail, especially as there was leather involved. But I got much more from women who found Cathy empowering and that was great." pic.twitter.com/N3633Egf5U — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) April 6, 2020

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Honor Blackman, star of Goldfinger and The Avengers. pic.twitter.com/XPBX3jQ8ph — BFI (@BFI) April 6, 2020

RIP ‘Pussy Galore’ Honor Blackman. What a beauty. She was 94. pic.twitter.com/Cc54Cf972n — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) April 6, 2020

Rest in peace Honor Blackman ❤🥰 pic.twitter.com/f9HE0JNyTL — 🌛 Miss Fly By Night🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥰🦋 🌛 (@MissFlyByNight) April 6, 2020

Honor Blackman has died at 94. I never met her but she always seemed so lively, witty and full of self-depricating humour in interviews. TRULY iconic in the role of Pussy Galore in Goldfinger.. And I got a kick out of seeing her shooting zombies in 2012s Cockney's VS Zombies. RIP pic.twitter.com/FTZ15fGvlc — Calvin Dyson (@calvindyson) April 6, 2020

RIP Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore in the 1964 film Goldfinger. The English actress was 94. pic.twitter.com/cyPfKEk0W6 — James Bond (@jamesbondlive) April 6, 2020

Farewell Pussy Galore.The wonderful Honor Blackman has left the stage. pic.twitter.com/JjEqHQwPUP — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) April 6, 2020

Really sad to hear about the death of Honor Blackman. She was one of the most iconic women in Bond and paved the way in The Avengers for a new type of heroine. Pussy Galore is one of the most recognisable names. Rip 😔 pic.twitter.com/d3iCTsS6gT — james 🤩 (@JCulWestside) April 6, 2020

So sad to hear of the death of the great Honor Blackman. She was 94. A great actress. One of the best Bond girls. R.I.P, Honor. All sympathies to her family and friends. #HonorBlackman #JamesBond #TheAvengers pic.twitter.com/QJjNywNF4m — Time For A Film 🌺 (@TimeForAFilm) April 6, 2020

