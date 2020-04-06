CBS’ ‘All Rise’ To Film Virtual Episode About Social Distancing

While movie and TV productions have shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, forcing many television shows to cut their seasons short, CBS’ legal drama “All Rise” is going back to work — virtually.

The freshman drama will return to production to film a virtual episode centered on the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system. The episode, which will be exclusively filmed via video conference platforms like FaceTime, Zoom, WebEx and other online technology, will air Monday, May 4.

The episode was written and inspired by current events, and will see Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) virtually overseeing a bench trial. Characters will be shown managing their “new normal” of everyday reality at home while trying to continue their professional and personal lives.

“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together — in our different homes, even cities — to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” says executive producer Greg Spottiswood in a statement.

How will the episode be filmed? Virtual footage will be shot in the main cast’s respective homes through FaceTime or Zoom, with producers planning to use VFX to create the necessary backgrounds. A cinematographer operating from a vehicle will capture exterior footage to convey the deserted streets in and around Los Angeles. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct the episode.

Here is the official synopsis:

After debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.

“All Rise” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

