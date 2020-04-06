Savannah Guthrie Goes Back To Hosting ‘Today’ From Home

After a brief return to the studio, Savannah Guthrie is back to working from home.

On Monday’s “Today”, the TV anchor explained why she was broadcasting live from home after doing the show live from the studio last week.

“And people are asking, where are you?” her co-anchor Hoda Kotb said.

“I’m home. You know, the reason, Hoda — my family is upstate, and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less,” Guthrie said. “So I’m trying to work from home. And also, frankly, that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Kotb replied, “You’re doing all the right things.”

Guthrie had previously worked from home for nearly two weeks out of an abundance of caution, broadcasting from a makeshift studio in her basement.