Andy Cohen Confirms Virtual ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion: ‘We Need To Live In Reality Right Now’

“The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion is happening, just not the way it was originally planned.

Andy Cohen confirmed on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy that production was moving ahead, albeit virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cohen set the record straight after castmember Kandi Burruss revealed the reunion would move to a virtual format during an Instagram live post over the weekend.

“We are going to be shooting the ‘Housewives of Atlanta‘ reunion virtually,” Cohen confirmed on his show on April 6. “This is obviously not how we prefer to do it, but life is not how we prefer it right now.”

Cohen, who recently recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, says filming in person isn’t an option out of the safety of the cast and crew.

“We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of the Housewives or the incredible crew in Georgia,” he says, adding “RHOA” is “regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows, and it is truly one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it, and the fact of the matter is it’s either we do it this way or there’s no Super Bowl this year.”

Delaying filming in person isn’t an option either, Cohen explains. With no end to the pandemic in sight right now, the executive producer and late night host says planning for our current situation and reality is what’s best.

“If we wait for this pandemic to be over for when we all are in the same room, it’s gonna delay everything,” he explains. “We need to move forward, we need to live in reality right now, and the reality is if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this right now.”

Filming on the current season has wrapped and proceeding with the reunion now will allow the show to “reset the table so that when we can, we want to start shooting next season,” according to Cohen.