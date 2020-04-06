Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Incredible Vocals After Trolls Made Fun Of Old ‘Imagine’ Cover

Millie Bobby Brown has no time for haters.

Just last month, Gal Gadot was fooled into sharing an old video of the “Stranger Things” star singing John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

Of course, social media went crazy after Gadot accidentally reposted the clip.

I don’t think I’ll ever not laugh at Millie Bobby Brown singing imagine — Quarantined Ben (@benstringer__) April 2, 2020

I can’t get Millie Bobby Brown singing “Imagine” out of my head. pic.twitter.com/mKsIZB9wqo — Drew 🌓 (@AC325632) March 31, 2020

why is the clip of millie bobby brown singing imagine so funny i- kwkakajajek — 𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕒 🌺 (@beetthemeatles) April 4, 2020

The original clip of a 12-year-old Brown has since been deleted on YouTube.

The “Wonder Woman” actress had been reposting some of her fans’ covers of the classic tune after she had released a star-studded video rendition of the song, which was meant to uplift people during the coronavirus crisis.

Now, the 16-year-old is showing the world that she can beautifully sing the song, sharing her cover on TikTok.

Captioning the video “#youmaysayimadreamer … k bye xx,” you could say Brown was throwing some shade at the Internet trolls.

Check out her cover above.