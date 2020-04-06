Christina Aguilera Shows Off Killer Vocals At Age 7 In Incredible Throwback Video

Christina Aguilera put a smile on fans’ faces Sunday as she shared an adorable throwback clip on Instagram.

Aguilera could be seen belting out Etta James’ “A Sunday Kind of Love” in the video.

Despite only being 7-years-old, the singer looked every inch the superstar as she showed off her killer vocals behind the microphone.

Aguilera wrote in the caption, “7 year old X sending you love today.”

The musician previously starred on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club”, alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears between 1993 and 1995.

Not only has she been trying to cheer followers up during this tough time, Aguilera also campaigned for a cause near and dear to her heart last month.

The “Reflection” singer connected with fans in support of an organization called The Shade Tree of Vegas. The organization provides safe shelter to homeless and abused women and children in crisis.

She posted: