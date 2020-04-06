Finneas, Tove Lo And Troye Sivan Join Zane Lowe For New Episode Of ‘At Home With Apple Music’

Music’s biggest stars are coming together “At Home”.

In the new episode of “At Home with Apple Music”, host Zane Lowe and Brooke Reese are joined by Finneas, Tove Lo and Troye Sivan for a fun video chat from self-isolation.

Describing his situation at home, Sivan revealed that Tove Lo recently moved very close to him, telling her, “My house is empty right now. But I have so many canned goods in my cupboard. Like, I can give you access to my lock.”

Meanwhile, Tove Lo has been holding themed dinner parties with her housemates.

“We’ve done apocalyptic glamour,” she said.

The artists even pitched each other on the idea of collaborating with each other remotely.