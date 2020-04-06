Tim McGraw Performs Intimate Rendition Of ‘Humble And Kind’

Tim McGraw gave fans a very special performance of his reflective ballad “Humble and Kind” Sunday night.

During the “ACM Presents: Our Country” special, more than 20 stars came together for a two-hour television event featuring performances from their very own homes.

The 2020 ACM Awards were originally scheduled for last night, but the show was postponed until Sept. 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting on the floor in an all-white room at his house in Tennessee, McGraw belted out the powerful track while he was joined remotely by a percussionist, acoustic guitarist and keyboardist.

The singer’s intimate performance of the CMA Award-winning hit serves as the perfect reminder to spread kindness, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect the lives of everyone around the world.

The one-of-a-kind special, hosted by Gayle King, also featured performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Lady Antebellum, as well as a star-studded tribute to late country star Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20 at the age of 81.